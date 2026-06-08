Graham: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2 million.…

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2 million.

The Batavia, New York-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.5 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.3 million.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHM

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