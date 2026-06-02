GameStop: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported net income of $389.6 million in…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported net income of $389.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $835.3 million in the period.

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