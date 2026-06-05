G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Friday reported profit of $66.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Friday reported profit of $66.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $536 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, G-III Apparel expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million for the fiscal second quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.71 billion.

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