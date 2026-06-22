Ennis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported net income of $9.9 million in…

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported net income of $9.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period.

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