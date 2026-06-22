Don’t Panic Yet? What Wharton’s New Social Security Timeline Means for Your Retirement

A new analysis from the Penn Wharton Budget Model suggests Social Security’s financial outlook may have a slightly longer runway…

A new analysis from the Penn Wharton Budget Model suggests Social Security’s financial outlook may have a slightly longer runway than previously projected. But the updated timeline doesn’t eliminate the program’s long-term challenges.

The analysis comes as policymakers and retirees continue to debate the future of Social Security, a program that millions of Americans rely on for retirement income. While the updated projections shift the expected depletion date by a matter of months, experts say the underlying pressures facing the system remain.

“There is too large a demographic that now relies on their monthly Social Security checks to live,” says Easton Price, a certified financial planner with Prosperity Wealth Planning. “So simply doing nothing cannot be a continued choice going forward.”

[Read: What Is the Social Security COLA for 2027?]

Shifting Timelines: How the New Penn Wharton Data Reconsiders the Depletion Timeline

According to the model, the Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, also called the OASI Trust Fund, is projected to be depleted in February 2033. If the OASI and Disability Insurance trust funds are considered together, they’ll deplete in February 2035.

Those estimates are slightly later than projections in the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report, which estimated depletion in the fourth quarter of 2032 for OASI and the third quarter of 2034 for the combined funds.

Depletion doesn’t mean that retirees’ Social Security benefits will go to $0. Instead, benefits would likely reduce to a level that could be paid from incoming revenue, roughly around 80%.

“For retirees and future beneficiaries, the difference between depletion in late 2032 versus early 2033 is largely immaterial,” says Andrew Fincher, a certified financial planner in Vienna, Virginia. “A shift of a few months doesn’t meaningfully change the long-term outlook for Social Security or the planning conversations we’re having with clients.”

The shift represents a change from previous years, when the model’s projections generally showed earlier depletion dates than the Trustees’ estimates. Researchers said the gap between the two projections has narrowed and slightly reversed.

However, the difference doesn’t mean Social Security’s financial concerns have disappeared. The projections reflect different assumptions about future demographics, including fertility rates and life expectancy.

[Read: How a 24% Social Security Cut Could Impact Your Retirement in 2032]

The Demographic Surprise Behind Social Security’s Unexpected ‘Runway’

The updated timeline is largely driven by differences in how researchers expect the U.S. population to change over the coming decades.

The Penn Wharton model projects a lower long-term fertility rate than the Trustees report, estimating about 1.6 births per woman compared with the Trustees’ assumption of 1.75. Fewer births generally mean fewer future workers contributing payroll taxes to support the system.

At the same time, the new model expects smaller increases in life expectancy among older Americans. The model projects men reaching age 65 in 2100 will gain about 1.6 additional years of life expectancy, compared with the Trustees’ projection of 4.4 years.

The researchers said those differences offset each other in the near term. Smaller longevity increases reduce projected costs through the 2050s, while lower fertility rates eventually increase financial pressure later in the century.

By 2100, Penn Wharton projects Social Security costs reaching 21.8% of taxable payroll, compared with the Trustees’ projection of 20%.

Financial planning experts say the new and differing projections aren’t significant enough to change how they advise their clients because the larger issues remain the same.

“For clients, the planning takeaway is straightforward: Social Security should be viewed as one piece of a broader retirement income strategy, not the foundation that determines whether the plan succeeds or fails,” says Jon Ulin, a certified financial planner and managing principal of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.

[Read: The 2027 Social Security ‘Trump Bump’ Is Coming. Is It Good for Your Retirement Benefits?]

What This Extension Actually Means for Your Future Monthly Benefit Checks

While the updated projections may sound like good news, they don’t necessarily translate into higher benefits or immediate changes for retirees.

For current and future beneficiaries, the most important factor remains what policymakers decide to do before the trust funds reach depletion.

“The bigger takeaway is that policymakers still have time to address the funding gap,” Fincher says. “Whether that comes through adjustments to the full retirement age, payroll taxes, the taxable wage base, benefit formulas or some combination of reforms remains to be seen.”

The extension of the projected depletion timeline is relatively small, and Social Security’s long-term financing gap remains unresolved. Without changes, the program could eventually face difficult choices, including potential benefit reductions.

“I sit across from retirees who read these headlines and panic, so let me say … a few months on a projection date changes almost nothing about what you should do,” says Jeff Judge, a certified financial planner with Chesapeake Financial Planners, adding, “Plan as if your benefit could be reduced, not eliminated. If reform happens, you’ve lost nothing by being ready.”

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Don?t Panic Yet? What Wharton’s New Social Security Timeline Means for Your Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com