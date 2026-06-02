Donaldson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $118.1 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $118.1 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $995.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $979.1 million.

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