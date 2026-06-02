Dollar General: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $444.1…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $444.1 million.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 26 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.79 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twenty-six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.82 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $7.20 to $7.45 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG

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