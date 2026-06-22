Does Medicare Cover Varicose Vein Treatment?

The bulging, dark veins that spiral down your legs often spark discomfort and self-consciousness. Despite being a common issue —…

The bulging, dark veins that spiral down your legs often spark discomfort and self-consciousness. Despite being a common issue — affecting about 30% of U.S. adults during their lifetime, especially as they age, according to information in StatPearls — many still may find themselves hiding their legs beneath long pants out of embarrassment.

While varicose veins may seem like more of a cosmetic concern, they can signal more serious health issues. Yet, “it’s a simple fix,” says Dr. Christopher Yi, a board-certified vascular surgeon at Memorial Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

Fortunately, Medicare may cover many treatment options for varicose veins, making it easier for eligible older adults to address issues early and prevent further complications down the line.

“It just needs to be acknowledged, noticed and addressed,” Yi adds.

Here’s what to know about varicose veins, treatment options and what’s covered under Medicare.

What Are Varicose Veins?

Varicose veins are those large, twisting veins that bulge visibly from under the skin, often appearing in the lower legs.

“Varicose veins are a defect in the valves of the veins where the blood should be moving back to the heart,” explains Dr. Kuldeep Singh, associate chief of vascular surgery at Northwell Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

But when the valves fail, the blood stagnates or pools at the foot or calf level, he adds.

The pooling causes the veins to pop out, and as they do, components of the blood can leak out and deposit into the surrounding skin.

If left untreated, varicose veins can become a medical problem.

Varicose veins also tend to be more common in women than men and are more likely to appear during pregnancy or after age 50, according to experts.

Varicose veins vs. spider veins

While often confused, varicose veins and spider veins are not the same. Spider veins are much smaller, lie flat under the skin and are primarily a harmless cosmetic concern. In contrast, varicose veins are larger, bulge from the skin and, as mentioned, can lead to medical issues.

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Does Medicare Cover Varicose Vein Treatment?

Yes, Medicare may cover treatment for varicose veins if certain conditions are met. However, treatment for spider veins, which are considered cosmetic, is not covered.

“Varicose veins themselves are not a medical problem,” Singh clarifies.

To qualify for Medicare or other health insurance coverage, the following criteria generally apply:

1. The procedure should be medically indicated

For Medicare to cover varicose vein treatment, your doctor must determine that the procedure is medically necessary. This involves evaluating whether the patient is experiencing one or more symptoms causing a significant medical issue, such as:

— Severe pain that impairs mobility

— Heaviness

— Fatigue

— Itching

— Burning leg cramps

— Restless legs

— Swelling

— Throbbing

— Ulcers, in severe cases

Additionally, the veins must meet size criteria.

“Those veins have to be measured a certain size based on an ultrasound,” Singh explains. “When a patient comes in, we do an ultrasound. We find out if there is some issue with the anatomy that’s causing the varicose veins.”

2. The patient has attempted conservative therapy

Patients are generally required to try conservative management approaches for at least three months before pursuing a medical procedure. The duration of this trial may vary depending on the insurance plan.

Conservative measures for managing varicose veins include:

— Exercise

— Leg elevation

— Weight loss

— Avoiding prolonged immobility

— Compression therapy

“We tell patients to try compression stockings — those stockings that go either up the knee or even to the thigh,” Singh says, adding, “You want to keep the blood circulating.”

Compression stockings work by promoting upward blood flow away from the foot and ankle, helping return it to the heart. Patients typically wear compression stockings as a daily ongoing therapy, putting them on in the morning and removing them at night.

Compression stockings won’t make the varicose veins disappear, Singh says, but they are effective at improving symptoms.

3. The patient can’t comply with compression therapy

Alternatively, in some cases, the patient may be unable to use compression stockings.

“We’re not talking about regular socks. Those are very tight,” Singh explains. “The overwhelming majority just can’t get those on.”

Common challenges include:

— Muscle weakness in older adults

— Limited mobility due to back issues or obesity

— Increased pain with use

In such cases, Singh says that the doctor can submit a letter to the insurance provider explaining why the patient is unable to comply with compression therapy requirements.

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Medical Necessity Checklist

Requirement What Medicare Looks for Symptom severity Severe pain, swelling, cramping or ulcers that impair daily mobility Conservative therapy trial Documented use of compression stockings and leg elevation for three to six months without any improvement Diagnostic proof An ultrasound confirming the affected veins meet specific size criteria and show severe blood reflux (meaning the vein valves are not functioning properly, allowing blood to flow backward and pool) Doctor’s note A formal declaration from your doctor that a medical procedure to treat varicose veins is not for cosmetic purposes

Which Varicose Vein Treatments Does Medicare Cover?

Generally, Medicare may cover:

— Diagnostic tools: These tools often include ultrasounds or scans.

— Laser ablation: This minimally invasive procedure uses a catheter with a laser at the tip. The laser generates heat, which damages the vein walls, causing the vein to collapse and close.

— Radiofrequency ablation: This minimally invasive technique uses catheter-guided radiofrequency energy to heat the vein walls, which causes the veins to shrink and collapse.

— Sclerotherapy: This procedure involves a chemical solution injected into the vein, causing the vein wall to spasm and close up permanently.

— VenaSeal: This innovative procedure uses a medical-grade adhesive, or biologic glue, called VenaSeal, which is injected into the vein and closes it off, redirecting blood flow.

Realistically, “a lot is dictated by insurance,” Yi says.

Depending on the patient and their individual circumstance, the insurer may approve a certain procedure and not another. Certain procedures also may require prior authorization.

How Much Does Varicose Vein Treatment Cost Under Medicare?

Original Medicare Part B typically covers 80% of medically necessary outpatient varicose vein treatments. Once you’ve met your Part B deductible ($283 in 2026), you’ll be responsible for the remaining 20%, unless you have a supplemental Medigap policy.

Coverage breakdown by Medicare part

Medicare Part How It Covers Varicose Vein Treatment Part A (hospital insurance) Covers inpatient care if the varicose vein surgery requires a formal hospital admission (which is rare) Part B (medical insurance) Covers 80% of the approved cost for medically necessary outpatient procedures after you meet the deductible Part C (Medicare Advantage) Covers at least what Part B covers, but copays, deductibles and network restrictions vary from plan to plan Part D (prescription drug coverage) Covers prescribed medications, such as pain relievers or antibiotics, needed for recovery Medigap (supplemental insurance) Helps pay the remaining 20% coinsurance left over by Part B

Estimated costs and coverage

The cost of varicose vein treatment can vary widely, depending on the type of procedure, your insurance coverage, where you seek treatment and the complexity of your individual situation.

More specifically, costs can range from a few hundred dollars for compression stockings and follow-up surveillance to several thousand dollars for more invasive procedures. Various estimates include the following:

Procedure Type Average Per Vein Cost Estimated 20% Coinsurance Endovenous laser ablation $1,500 to $4,000 $300 to $800 Radiofrequency ablation $2,000 to $4,000 $400 to $800 Sclerotherapy $300 to $800 (per session) $60 to $160 VenaSeal $3,000 to $5,000 (but can be much higher, depending on severity and vein length) $600 to $1,000

Expenses may also include doctor’s office consultation fees and diagnostic tests like ultrasounds on top of procedural costs.

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How to Prevent Varicose Veins

To help reduce the risk of varicose veins forming or to delay their development, you can:

— Stay physically active. Incorporating regular exercise, such as walking or biking, helps keep your blood circulating and strengthens your leg muscles, which may help your body pump blood back to the heart.

— Maintain a healthy weight. Having overweight or obesity is a major risk factor for developing varicose veins, as excess weight increases the pressure on your veins.

— Avoid prolonged sitting or standing. Both can lead to poor circulation. For example, people who are on their feet all day for work, like a hairdresser, may be at higher risk for developing varicose veins. Try to take breaks throughout the day to avoid the strain on your veins.

— Wear compression stockings. If you are at higher risk for developing varicose veins, wearing compression stockings can help improve blood flow in your legs.

Taking these proactive steps not only promotes healthy circulation and reduces pressure on your veins, but they also support your overall health.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

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Does Medicare Cover Varicose Vein Treatment? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/23/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.