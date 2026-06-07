Does Medicare Cover Cancer Treatment?

Medicare does provide coverage for cancer treatment, but to soothe any worries over potential out-of-pocket costs — especially when cancer…

Medicare does provide coverage for cancer treatment, but to soothe any worries over potential out-of-pocket costs — especially when cancer treatment already carries a high price tag — you’ll need to dig into the details and learn how to advocate for yourself. You can also ask your doctor about how they can meet you where you’re at, both medically and financially.

[READ: Navigating Medicare Deductibles and Premiums in 2026]

Guide to Medicare Cancer Coverage: Parts A, B, C and D

Medicare coverage varies across its different branches: Part A, Part B, Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Part D.

Nicole Toneatti, a Columbus, Ohio-based licensed insurance agent with HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, says that the different Medicare plans come with their own perks and payment requirements — some of which may suit one cancer patient’s needs better than another. Some patients combine plans or add in a supplemental insurance plan (Medigap) to increase the range of their coverage.

“They really need to understand the rules of the game before they can really decide what is the best plan for them,” Toneatti advises.

It’s important to be aware of nuances in Medicare’s coverage so you don’t wrongly assume that a specific treatment is covered — and end up with a lofty hospital bill because of it. As you read through the lists below, keep in mind that the treatments you see may not be all-inclusive and that certain brands or formulations of a listed drug or treatment may be covered and others are not.

Medicare cancer coverage by part

Medicare Part What It Covers for Cancer Patient Cost-Sharing (2026) Part A (hospital) Inpatient surgeries, inpatient chemo, hospital stays, skilled nursing Subject to the Part A deductible; coinsurance applies for stays over 60 days Part B (medical) Outpatient chemo, radiation, doctor visits, diagnostic screenings 20% coinsurance after the Part B deductible is met Part C (Medicare Advantage) Combines parts A and B; may require prior authorization Varies by plan; capped by a yearly out-of-pocket maximum Part D (prescription) Oral chemotherapy, anti-nausea medications, pain management Copays apply; out-of-pocket costs are capped at $2,100

Medicare Part A coverage for cancer treatments

Medicare Part A

provides coverage for inpatient care, generally covering services for short-term stays deemed medically necessary.

Some cancer treatments that fall under Medicare Part A coverage include:

— Inpatient chemotherapy

— Inpatient cancer-related surgeries and hospital stays surrounding surgeries

— Skilled nursing facility care following a qualifying three-day inpatient hospital stay

— Some home healthcare

— Hospice care

— Inpatient blood transfusions

— Some inpatient clinical research costs

— Surgically implanted breast prostheses following a mastectomy (in an inpatient setting)

Medicare Part B coverage for cancer treatments

Medicare Part B covers outpatient care. For people with cancer, this can include coverage for certain visits to the doctor and treatments for medical care that don’t require long-term hospital stays.

Some cancer treatments that fall under Medicare Part B include:

— Outpatient chemotherapy

— Outpatient radiation for cancer

— Outpatient surgery for cancer

— Some medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds

— Home healthcare

— Some cancer screenings and diagnostic tests

— Doctor’s office visits

— Certain oral anti-cancer drugs

— Second opinions on surgery

Medicare Advantage (Part C) coverage for cancer treatments

Medicare Advantage is a type of health insurance plan provided by private insurance companies that contract with Medicare. It combines benefits of Medicare Part A, Part B and sometimes Part D into a single plan. As such, people with Medicare Advantage plans receive coverage for all cancer treatments included under Medicare parts A and B, at minimum.

Medicare Advantage users may also have some additional benefits, like dental and vision services, reduced cost-sharing and caps on out-of-pocket costs.

However, many Medicare Advantage plans “come with trade-offs, such as more constrained provider networks and stricter coverage restrictions, including prior authorizations and step therapy — which can impact access to certain treatments,” says Dr. Wael Harb, a board-certified medical oncologist and head of research and development for scientific medical strategy and early phase oncology at Syneos Health.

Harb explains that patients waiting for prior authorizations may not receive coverage for the cancer treatments they need at the time they need them. Additionally, step therapy — an insurance-driven process that requires patients to try one treatment or therapy before accessing another, often more expensive option — can delay a patient from getting treatment, he adds.

Medicare Part D coverage for cancer treatments

Medicare Part D provides prescription drug coverage. Your plan should have a formulary, which is a list of covered medications. For people receiving cancer treatments, this may include prescribed pain medications or anti-nausea medications. It may also include oral chemotherapy drugs, if prescribed.

Major 2026 updates to Part D

Recent Medicare changes provide additional support to Medicare beneficiaries receiving cancer treatments.

— The Part D out-of-pocket cap. Introduced at $2,000 in 2025, the maximum amount Medicare enrollees will pay in 2026 for prescription medications is $2,100. Once a Part D beneficiary reaches the amount, they will pay $0 for prescription medications — including oral cancer drugs — for the remainder of the calendar year.

— Negotiated Medicare Drug Prices. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare has negotiated lower prices for 10 drugs, including the widely used blood cancer drug Imbruvica, as well as blood thinners Eliquis and Xarelto.

Why the formulary matters

It’s important to check that the medications your doctor prescribes you are on the formulary. That’s because some of the most significant issues for Medicare beneficiaries arise with high-cost medications or procedures that are either not fully covered or are covered with high copays or deductibles, Harb says.

“The financial toxicity for patients can be severe, especially for those on Medicare Part D facing high out-of-pocket costs for oral medications,” Harb points out.

Challenges increase when trying to prescribe newer, higher-cost cancer therapies, like certain immunotherapies, he adds. And for better or worse, when a patient needs one of these novel therapies, financial challenges can be almost unavoidable.

“Drugs not being on a formulary is an issue not only for Medicare but everyone,” Toneatti says. “It’s a pain point for a lot of people.”

Unique to oncology, however, Toneatti says that drugs may be more often excluded from Medicare plans because they are brand new or only just received a Food and Drug Administration approval. When running into issues where Medicare won’t cover a necessary prescription drug, she adds that doctors and insurance agents can do their best to raise the issue to that patient’s Medicare carrier or start an appeals process explaining why the patient needs coverage for a certain medication. They can also help the patient find alternative medications or alternative methods of paying for the drug.

Harb says that insufficient coverage can at times force doctors to adjust the patient’s plan, prescribing an alternative that is covered by Medicare. This can only be done with “careful consideration to ensure the patient is still receiving optimal care,” he adds.

[READ: Medicare Part D 2026: Costs, Coverage, and New Out-of-Pocket Caps]

How Much Does Cancer Treatment Cost With Medicare in 2026?

Unfortunately, there is no single dollar amount for how much cancer treatment costs with Medicare coverage. However, some research indicates the type of cancer and, more critically, the cancer stage at diagnosis can affect how much treatments might cost as a whole.

— Individual out-of-pocket costs: A 2022 report found that insured patients diagnosed with cancer at later stages (Stage 3 and Stage 4) had a higher three-year total out-of-pocket cost compared to those diagnosed at earlier stages (Stage 1 and Stage 2), and this cost reached as high as $35,243 among patients diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

— Total healthcare expenditures: A report from 2021 that looked specifically at Medicare beneficiaries with cancer found that in the first year, total costs for Stage 1 diagnoses varied from $7,640 (prostate cancer) to $94,636 (pancreatic cancer). Total costs increased by stage and reached $58,783 (prostate cancer) to $156,982 (stomach cancer) for Stage 4 diagnoses in the first year. Medicare beneficiaries diagnosed at later stages of cancer have higher costs of care (up to seven times as much) than those diagnosed at earlier stages.

These findings make the case for early detection and preventive screenings for cancer all the more important.

[READ: 14 Essential Health Screenings Every Woman Needs]

Medicare Coverage for Cancer Prevention

Medicare Part B covers some preventive cancer services, such as screenings and certain care management services. These include:

— Cervical and vaginal cancer screenings: These screenings are covered once every 24 months in most cases, or every 12 months for people who are either at high risk for cancer or who are of child-bearing age with an abnormal pap test in the last 36 months.

— Breast cancer screenings. Clinical breast exams are covered once every 24 months for most women. Mammograms are also generally covered once every 12 months for women 40 or older, and diagnostic mammograms are typically covered more frequently, with beneficiaries being responsible for 20% of Medicare-approved costs.

— Some types of colorectal cancer screenings. Depending on your age, surgical history and risk level, Medicare may cover one or more types of colorectal cancer screening tests, such as a barium enema, colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, fecal occult blood tests and/or a multi-target stool DNA and blood-based biomarker test.

— Lung cancer screenings. Lung cancer screenings are covered for people between ages 50 and 77 who meet certain requirements, including those with a history of heavy smoking. To qualify, patients must have a smoking history of at least 20 “pack-years” — meaning an average of one pack per day — and must currently smoke or have quit within the last 15 years.

— Prostate cancer screenings. Medicare fully covers prostate specific antigen, or PSA, tests once every 12 months for men age 50 and older. Under Part B, Medicare also covers a digital rectal exam, for which patients will pay 20% of the Medicare preapproved amount — and potentially a copay, depending on where the exam is conducted.

— Some principal care management services. These refer to some types of care management services for a disease, like cancer, that puts you at risk for physical or cognitive decline, hospitalization or death.

Medicare Coverage for Cancer-Related Services

While it might not meet all your coverage needs, Medicare does offer a few extra coverage benefits pertaining to cancer that you might not have known about.

For instance, Medicare may at times cover some dental care if relevant to cancer-related treatments — even though, generally, only Medicare Advantage (and not original Medicare) offers dental care coverage. Medicare may also at times cover innovative models and pilot projects related to cancer care, such as innovations in dementia treatment or a new procedure.

What’s more, if you’re experiencing chronic lower back pain from an unknown cause — which could include cancer — Medicare Part B will cover acupuncture services. Medicare only covers acupuncture for chronic lower back pain, and will cover a minimum of 12 sessions in 90 days, or an additional eight sessions within a 12-month total period if you are showing improvement.

What Cancer Treatments Does Medicare Not Cover?

Medicare covers some but not all aspects of cancer treatment. For instance, it doesn’t cover some services, such as:

— A wig

— Personal care items like razors or slipper socks

— A private room during hospital stays

— Room and board in an assisted living community

— Adult day care

— Long-term care in a nursing home

— Nutritional supplements (except enteral nutrition equipment) and medical food

— Services to help with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing or eating

— Cosmetic surgeries not related to reconstruction

— Experimental treatments not in clinical trials

How to Appeal if Medicare Denies Your Cancer Treatment

You can file an appeal if you disagree with a payment decision by Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.

Before starting an appeal:

— Ask your provider or supplier for details to make your appeal stronger.

— Check your plan materials and contact your plan for details about appeals.

You can file an appeal if your plan:

— Refuses to cover a healthcare service, supply, item or drug that was necessary to your treatment

— Refuses to pay for a healthcare service, supply, item or drug you’ve already received

— Refuses to change the amount you are required to pay for a healthcare service, supply, item or drug

— Stops paying or providing for all or part of a healthcare service, supply, item or drug that you believe you need for medical reasons

— Labels you as “at-risk” and limits your access to drugs such as opioids and benzodiazepines, due to you meeting criteria in the Overutilization Monitoring System criteria

Visit Medicare.gov for additional details about filing an appeal.

Getting the Most Out of Your Medicare Plan

Medicare costs aside, battling cancer is taxing. It can help to have someone working with you on the financial side to make sure you are getting the most out of your Medicare plan. Sometimes, your doctor can be that person for you. If not your doctor directly, your doctor likely has a financial team that can help with insurance-based communications. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and advocate for yourself if a treatment isn’t covered by your plan. Your State Health Insurance Assistance Program can offer free and unbiased insurance counseling to Medicare-eligible individuals and their caregivers.

Harb says when one of his patient’s cancer treatments isn’t covered by Medicare, his first step is typically to appeal the decision to Medicare, which often requires him to provide clinical documentation to support why he thinks the patient needs the treatment.

“This can be a time-consuming process and may involve multiple rounds of communication with the insurer,” Harb says. “The growing administrative burden associated with these processes, especially under Medicare Advantage, can be distressing for clinicians and patients alike, highlighting the need for policy innovations that balance cost control with access to necessary care.”

When working with patients on these issues, Toneatti says she encourages people to think about if any medication is being offered through any research studies, which might lower the costs, or if the patient could access any patient assistance programs to help with expenses.

Overall, she says not to let a high out-of-pocket estimate discourage you from looking for solutions.

“There’s a lot of other ways to search for your ‘yes’ to get that medication,” Toneatti says.

Frequently Asked Questions About Medicare Cancer Coverage

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Does Medicare Cover Cancer Treatment? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/08/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.