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Destination XL: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 3, 2026, 7:14 AM

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXLG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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