Core & Main: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $108 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $108 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period.

Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.8 billion to $7.9 billion.

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