Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $238.2 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $238.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $5.78. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $437.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $229.5 million, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

Columbus McKinnon expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion.

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