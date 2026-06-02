Citi Trends: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.8 million in…

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $230.9 million in the period.

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