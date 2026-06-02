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Citi Trends: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 2, 2026, 6:57 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $230.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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