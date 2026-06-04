Ciena: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $218.2 million.…

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $218.2 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Ciena said it expects revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN

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