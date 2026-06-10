Chewy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $94.8 million.…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $94.8 million.

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.

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