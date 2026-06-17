CarMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $185.6…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $185.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.31.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $8.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

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