Can GLP-1s Treat Cancer? What the Latest Science Says About Ozempic’s Newest Benefit

We know glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists help manage blood sugar, curb cravings and improve heart health. In fact, there’s…

We know glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists help manage blood sugar, curb cravings and improve heart health. In fact, there’s continuing research to support their use in treating addiction. But what if they could do more? Early findings are fueling enthusiasm among researchers, suggesting that these powerful weight loss drugs may offer an unexpected defense against another health issue: cancer.

“The data we’re seeing on GLP-1s and cancer risk reduction is exciting, and medical oncologists are watching it closely,” says Dr. Rahul Gosain, an oncologist and co-host of The Oncology Brothers.

Recent early studies highlight a promising trend, linking GLP-1 use to a reduced overall risk of cancer, including:

— Endometrial and ovarian cancers

— Colorectal cancer

— Meningioma, a type of brain tumor

— Liver cancer

— Breast cancer

Most notably, one landmark Penn Medicine study of more than 110,000 women between the ages of 45 and 80 found that those taking GLP-1 medications had 30% to 35% lower incidence of breast cancer than women who weren’t taking the drugs.

Here’s what researchers know so far, why these medications may influence cancer risk and what questions remain.

[READ: Maintaining Weight Loss After Stopping GLP-1s: The Expert Guide]

Indirect Benefits of GLP-1 Use and Cancer Prevention

While GLP-1s aren’t traditional cancer treatments, they may influence cancer risk by tackling the root metabolic factors that allow cancer to thrive.

“GLP-1s may be part of a broader shift in how we think about cancer prevention,” says Dr. Monique Gary, a breast surgical oncologist and chief medical officer of Bexa. “We are increasingly recognizing that cancer risk is not only about genetics or screening. It’s also shaped by metabolism, inflammation, hormones, adipose tissue and the environments our cells live in every day.”

Many experts believe their greatest potential cancer-related benefit comes from improving the underlying metabolic conditions known to drive the risk of various obesity-related cancers.

“Obesity is a known risk factor for at least 13 cancers, so any treatment that lowers body weight and adipose tissue is likely to reduce cancer risk,” says Marian L. Neuhouser, a nutritional epidemiologist, professor and head of the Cancer Prevention Program at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center.

Here is how these medications interrupt those pathways:

— Promoting healthy weight loss: By helping people shed pounds and reduce body fat, GLP-1s directly lower the risk of these weight-related cancers.

— Calming chronic inflammation: Carrying extra body fat does more than just store energy — it acts like an active hormone factory, pumping out inflammatory chemicals that create a breeding ground for cancer cells. GLP-1s help quiet this harmful, long-term inflammation.

— Lowering postmenopausal estrogen: After menopause, body fat becomes the body’s primary source of estrogen. By reducing overall fat tissue, GLP-1s lower the amount of this hormone circulating in the body, which can decrease the risk of hormone-driven cancers like breast cancer.

— Managing insulin levels: These medications drastically improve blood sugar and insulin sensitivity. This matters because consistently high insulin levels can act like fertilizer for cancer cells, helping them grow and multiply. GLP-1s help cut off that fuel supply.

[SEE: 13 Questions to Ask Your Doctor Before Starting a GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug]

Do GLP-1s Have Direct Anti-Cancer Effects?

The metabolic benefits of GLP-1 medications may have direct cancer-protective effects on the body through various possible mechanisms, including:

— Slowing cancer cell growth (proliferation): Early studies suggest GLP-1 signaling may help slow the growth of some cancer cells.

— Triggering apoptosis: GLP-1s may encourage damaged or abnormal cells to undergo apoptosis, the body’s natural process of programmed cell death.

— Influencing cellular signaling pathways: Researchers are studying whether GLP-1s affect pathways such as cyclic AMP/protein kinase A (cAMP/PKA), which help regulate cell growth and survival.

However, it’s important to note that more research is needed.

[READ: Accidental GLP-1 Overdose: Signs, Symptoms and Safe Dosing Rules]

Risks, Warnings and Limitations: Is There a Catch?

While the early research shows promise, experts are cautious and emphasize that these drugs are not a magic bullet for cancer prevention.

“The current research is encouraging, but we need to be careful about how we interpret it,” Gary says. “That does not mean these medications are proven cancer-prevention therapies. Many of the studies are retrospective, which means they can show association, but they cannot prove causation.”

The primary limitation facing patients and doctors today is the lack of robust data from randomized clinical trials, the gold standard for determining whether these drugs can reduce cancer risk, and regulatory backing.

“GLP-1s aren’t currently FDA-approved for cancer prevention in any capacity,” Gosain says. “GLP-1s won’t be considered as prevention treatments or therapies until we have prospective trials specifically designed to test cancer prevention as an endpoint, rather than as an incidental finding.”

However, even within these strict limitations, early research is showing promise for highly specific patient populations. For example, Dr. Mindie H. Nguyen, a professor of medicine (gastroenterology and hepatology) and, by courtesy, of epidemiology and population health at the Stanford University School of Medicine, co-authored one observational study consisting of a large U.S.-based cohort and found that GLP-1 use may help decrease the risk of liver cancer in high-risk individuals — specifically those with Type 2 diabetes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

While it is too early to prescribe these medications broadly for oncology, they may offer a targeted preventative boundary for those already facing steep metabolic risks.

“Clinicians should consider that GLP-1s may be used for these at-risk patients to reduce the progression of cancer,” Nguyen says.

The medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) warning

The primary cancer-related safety concern with GLP-1 medications involves medullary thyroid carcinoma, a rare type of thyroid cancer. But it’s important to note that the warning stems from older animal studies in which rodents developed thyroid C-cell tumors after exposure to these drugs.

“In humans, the evidence has not clearly shown that GLP-1 medications cause thyroid cancer, and medullary thyroid cancer is rare,” Gary says. “But the warning is important and should be taken seriously.”

Additionally, GLP-1 medications aren’t recommended for people with a personal or family medical history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN2).

The Bottom Line: The Future of GLP-1s in Oncology

Early research suggests GLP-1 medications may help lower the risk of certain obesity-related cancers, but they are not currently FDA-approved for cancer prevention.

“What makes GLP-1s interesting is that they target upstream risk factors, especially obesity and metabolic dysfunction,” Gary says. “They may eventually become part of a cancer-prevention conversation for certain patients, but we need prospective studies and clinical trials before we can treat them that way.”

For now, if you are concerned about your cancer risk, focus on established screening guidelines and talk to your doctor about how your specific metabolic health — including weight, insulin levels and inflammation — fits into your overall prevention strategy.

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