Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported profit of $14.3 million in its…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported profit of $14.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $666.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Caleres Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 38 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.65 per share.

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