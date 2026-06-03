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Avalyn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 3, 2026, 8:10 AM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Avalyn Pharma Inc. (AVLN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.9 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $21.83 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVLN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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