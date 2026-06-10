Anterix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 41 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $90.6 million, or $4.83 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.5 million.

Anterix shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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