A Cruise Passenger Was Just Sentenced for Identity Theft. Here’s How to Protect Yourself

A man who used multiple stolen identities to board an Alaska-bound cruise ship and fraudulently obtain money at the ship’s…

A man who used multiple stolen identities to board an Alaska-bound cruise ship and fraudulently obtain money at the ship’s casino has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors said Philippine national Enrico Ronquillo impersonated a U.S. citizen to board the Discovery Princess in May 2025 and later used a second stolen identity to withdraw thousands of dollars from the ship’s casino. He pleaded guilty to false impersonation of a U.S. citizen and aggravated identity theft before receiving a 53-month prison sentence, more than $25,000 in restitution and removal proceedings following his incarceration.

The case is an unusual example of identity theft occurring during travel, but experts say it also serves as a reminder that vacations can create opportunities for criminals to misuse personal information if travelers aren’t careful.

How the Cruise Identity Theft Happened

According to federal prosecutors, Ronquillo boarded the cruise using the name, date of birth and address of an unsuspecting U.S. citizen. Investigators later recovered multiple fraudulent identity documents during the investigation and determined he had also used stolen financial information while aboard the ship.

“Mr. Ronquillo knowingly used stolen identities and personal information of innocent U.S. citizens to gain passage on a cruise ship and enrich himself at its casino,” U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska said in a statement.

The case ultimately resulted in convictions for both false impersonation of a U.S. citizen and aggravated identity theft.

What Is Aggravated Identity Theft?

While identity theft generally involves using another person’s personal information without permission, aggravated identity theft is a separate federal crime that applies only under certain circumstances.

“Aggravated identity theft is a more specific federal offense. It may apply when a person knowingly uses, transfers or possesses a means of identification belonging to another real person without lawful authority while committing certain qualifying felonies,” says Everett Lupton, a civil and criminal attorney and founding partner of Slaughter & Lupton.

However, Lupton notes that not every crime involving someone else’s identity qualifies.

“Using another person’s identity during a crime does not automatically make the conduct aggravated identity theft,” he says. “The misuse of the identity must be central to what makes the underlying offense criminal.”

Erin Prest, partner in McCarter & English’s cybersecurity and data privacy practice and former privacy and civil liberties officer and deputy general counsel at the FBI, says the charge is generally limited to a specific list of underlying federal crimes.

“While aggravated identity theft isn’t an option for everything, the listed felonies tend to relate to theft of public money or by a person of trust, false statements related to citizenship, a passport, or various immigration offenses, bank fraud or a false statement to acquire a firearm,” Prest says.

How Travelers Can Protect Their Identity

While cruise lines have extensive security measures for passengers, travelers remain responsible for protecting their own personal and financial information throughout their trip, though travel insurance may help cover the theft of any personal items, including cash.

Experts recommend carrying only the identification and payment cards you’ll need, keeping passports and other important documents in a secure location, and avoiding unsecured public Wi-Fi networks when accessing bank accounts or making purchases.

It’s also a good idea to monitor bank and credit card accounts before, during and after a trip. Reviewing transactions regularly can help travelers identify fraudulent charges early, making it easier to contact financial institutions before additional losses occur.

If your wallet, identification or financial information is stolen while traveling, experts recommend reporting the theft immediately to the appropriate financial institutions, notifying law enforcement if necessary, placing a fraud alert or security freeze on your credit if warranted and reporting the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.

Although identity theft cases like Ronquillo’s are uncommon, cybersecurity experts say taking a few preventive steps before leaving home can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim and make it easier to recover if your information is compromised.