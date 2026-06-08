8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Stocks priced under $10 may seem appealing to bargain-hunting investors, but a low stock price is often a sign of…

Stocks priced under $10 may seem appealing to bargain-hunting investors, but a low stock price is often a sign of poor business fundamentals or a broken operating model. Finding high-quality opportunities in this price range is a challenge considering most companies with low stock prices have significant risks and uncertain futures.

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However, there are a handful of hidden gems that offer frugal investors a rare combination of affordability and strong fundamental potential. These investments come with all the perks of stocks trading for hundreds of dollars a share. The expert analyst team at Bank of America has sifted through the market to identify eight high-quality low-priced stocks under $10:

Stock Implied upside* Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ticker: ITUB) 22% Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) 50% Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) 16% Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) 21% Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB) 46% Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) 110% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 4% Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) 46%

*From June 26 market close.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco is a top Brazilian bank and financial services provider that accounts for a leading share of Brazil’s commercial foreign exchange market. The bank also provides financial products and services throughout Latin America, such as asset management, investment banking and insurance. Analyst Mario Pierry projects net interest income and loan growth in the high-single-digit range and fee growth in the mid-single digits for Itau. Pierry expects the bank to focus on more resilient clients and prioritize risk management in its lending. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $10 price target for ITUB stock, which closed at $8.23 on June 26.

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco is Brazil’s leading private-sector bank in several key segments, including insurance, leasing, private pension funds and asset management. In April, Bradesco successfully completed the merger of its healthcare assets with Odontoprev and executed a reverse initial public offering for the new entity, BradSaude. Pierry anticipates robust earnings growth for Bradesco in the coming years, including 16% growth in 2026. He also projects double-digit net interest income growth and a focus on products with higher risk-adjusted returns. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $5.20 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $3.46 on June 26.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Nomura is Japan’s largest investment bank and brokerage. The bank provides investment management, wealth management and wholesale and trust banking services via its Nomura Securities and Nomura Asset Management subsidiaries and its Instinet electronic equities division. Analyst Natsumu Tsujino says Nomura has made significant improvements in its earnings and return on equity. In particular, Tsujino says Nomura’s historically volatile earnings have seemingly stabilized at elevated levels. He says steady growth in asset management fees, asset-based revenue and investment banking fees underscores Nomura’s high earnings quality. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $10.20 price target for NMR stock, which closed at $8.79 on June 26.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

This firm, known colloquially as Sabesp, is a Brazilian water and sewage utility company that provides water supply and sanitation services. The company’s business includes all parts of the water lifecycle, including water planning, processing and infrastructure, as well as sewage collection, treatment and disposal. Analyst Gustavo Faria says Sabesp is attractively valued, and the company has relatively low earnings and volumes volatility and positive cost efficiency momentum. In addition, Faria says Sabesp has opportunities to invest in new government contracts and privatizations in late 2026 and early 2027. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $6.99 price target for SBS stock, which closed at $5.79 on June 26.

Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB)

Grab is a leading super-app in Southeast Asia, providing services such as deliveries, mobility and digital financial services to millions of customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar. The Grab app connects millions of users, drivers and merchants, and the company generates revenue via commissions on transactions. Analyst Sachin Salgaonkar says Grab’s profitable deliveries and mobility businesses allow the company to focus on revenue growth in other areas. Salgaonkar says the company’s super-app status creates unique cross-selling and acquisition opportunities. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $5.20 price target for GRAB stock, which closed at $3.55 on June 26.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset management firm that provides attractive financing and capital solutions to investment management firms and their portfolio companies. The company manages several business development companies, including Blue Owl Capital Corp., Blue Owl Technology Income Corp. and Blue Owl Capital Corp. II. Analyst Craig Siegenthaler says there are several reasons to be bullish about Blue Owl Capital, including its attractive valuation, its sizable dividend yield (which now sits above 10%), its capital-light business model, and its potential to be added to multiple passive indexes. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $18 price target for OWL stock, which closed at $8.57 on June 26.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. In December 2025, Aegon announced plans to move its headquarters to the U.S. and change its name to Transamerica, a transition that it aims to complete by the end of 2027. Analyst David Barma says Aegon’s recently announced sale of its U.K. assets will reduce the company’s overall earnings numbers, but it will also improve its balance sheet and help fund additional share buybacks. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.75 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $8.40 on June 26.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance is a leading digital freight platform in China, facilitating shipments by connecting shippers with truckers. The company generates profits from freight matching businesses, including the spreads on its freight brokerage services, transaction service fees and subscription membership fees for freight listings. Analyst Fan Tso says Full Truck Alliance’s stock is attractively valued, trading at only around 10.5 times his 2027 earnings per share, or EPS, estimate. In addition, Tso projects 20% compound annual EPS growth for Full Truck Alliance through fiscal 2028. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $11.30 price target for YMM stock, which closed at $7.72 on June 26.

[Read: 7 Best Utility Stocks to Buy for Dividends]

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8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/29/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.