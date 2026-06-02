7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market has continued its impressive run in 2026, with gains of more than 10% since Jan. 1 despite…

The stock market has continued its impressive run in 2026, with gains of more than 10% since Jan. 1 despite continued unrest in the Middle East and persistent concerns about inflation at home. As a result, some investors are interested in looking beyond popular large-cap technology names in search of the next generation of growth stories.

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For investors seeking up-and-coming stocks to buy, the opportunities extend across industries ranging from next-generation healthcare to renewable energy to space technology. These companies remain relatively small, and in some cases are unprofitable right now, but they all have posted significant outperformance in 2026 and continue to show promise as we enter the second half of the year.

Here are seven up-and-coming stocks that could have significant upside potential if current momentum continues in the months ahead:

Stock Sector Market capitalization Alto Ingredients Inc. (ticker: ALTO) Materials $440 million Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (AVR) Healthcare $895 million Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) Utilities $710 million Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Healthcare $285 million Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Industrials $450 million Silvaco Group Inc. (SVCO) Technology $460 million Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) Technology $275 million

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Market value: $440 million Sector: Materials

Alto Ingredients is experiencing a big earnings turnaround after operating near breakeven during fiscal 2025 and starting 2026 with strong investor optimism. The company produces specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients used across a wide range of industries including pharmaceuticals, food production, agriculture, transportation fuels and consumer products. What makes Alto intriguing is its exposure to raw commodities at a time when inflationary pressures remain elevated. As a producer of critical materials for end-users, that gives it pricing power that can help protect margins. For investors seeking a small-cap company with improving fundamentals, Alto Ingredients may be worth watching.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (AVR)

Market value: $895 million Sector: Healthcare

Anteris Technologies is developing next-generation medical devices designed to treat structural heart diseases, including its flagship DurAVR Transcatheter Heart Valve system and its ADAPT anti-calcification product. Investors enjoyed more than 80% gains year to date as expectations rise for commercial and clinical progress, and revenue is projected to surge roughly 400% this fiscal year. The company’s proprietary technology is catching on with clinicians, and Anteris is emerging as an important player in the structural-heart market — giving it huge growth potential considering the widespread nature of heart disease.

Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX)

Market value: $710 million Sector: Utilities

Digi Power X isn’t as well-known as big artificial intelligence chipmakers, but it is benefiting from the growing demand for energy infrastructure and data-center capacity. The company develops data centers while also operating cryptocurrency mining, managing electricity sales and providing colocation businesses for other cloud-based technologies. The growth outlook is strong, with revenue expected to jump from less than $50 million this fiscal year to more than $335 million next year. Investors have taken notice, sending shares up more than 400% over the past 12 months. While the stock remains volatile, it’s one of the smaller and less-followed AI trades for those looking for different ways to play this megatrend.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)

Market value: $285 million Sector: Healthcare

Fate Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that focuses on cancer and autoimmune diseases. While the company currently generates minimal revenue and remains unprofitable, investors have been bidding up shares after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration selected the company’s FT819 therapy for a selective initiative that provides an expedited regulatory pathway for new drugs. Fate’s stock has roughly doubled over the past six months as a result. For investors willing to accept that biotech stocks can either soar on approvals or crash on bad trial results, Fate Therapeutics offers a great example of this high-risk but high-reward investment class.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Market value: $450 million Sector: Industrials

Sidus Space is positioning itself as a “space-as-a-service” provider through satellite manufacturing, launch support, mission operations and more. Customers are sparse right now across commercial aerospace and government defense markets, but SIDU is representative of the opportunity in for-profit space services across the decades ahead. In particular, its satellite-based services continues to expand thanks to demand for monitoring and analytics across industries from logistics to security to meteorology. Shares have roughly tripled over the past year, and Sidus is expected to join the Russell 3000, Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap indexes following the June 2026 reconstitution — potentially adding institutional awareness and trading activity.

Silvaco Group Inc. (SVCO)

Market value: $460 million Sector: Technology

Silvaco Group provides technology computer-aided design (TCAD) software used throughout the chip-development process by leading semiconductor firms. Amid the semiconductor industry’s ongoing expansion, Silvaco’s software is critical to help its customers model, simulate and optimize semiconductor manufacturing to meet rising demand. Shares have more than tripled since the start of 2026, significantly outperforming the broader market, and Silvaco’s niche position within the semiconductor ecosystem could keep it insulated from some of the valuation concerns with more direct plays on AI and semiconductors.

Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO)

Market value: $275 million Sector: Technology

Tigo Energy develops intelligent solar energy products to maximize efficiency and manage power usage. Its offerings include energy-storage systems, inverters, forecasting software, monitoring tools and electric-vehicle charging solutions that make solar panels work better for businesses and consumers alike. Unlike some other clean energy companies, Tigo has already achieved modest profitability while continuing to expand. Revenue is projected to grow at roughly 20% annually through fiscal 2026 and 2027, and shares have surged more than 200% or so in the last 12 months as a result. For investors seeking exposure to renewable energy without relying solely on solar-panel manufacturing, Tigo is an up-and-coming stock to buy.

[Read: 8 Best Upcoming IPOs in 2026]

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7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/03/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.