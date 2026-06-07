7 Best ETFs to Buy Now

Sometimes, what’s working on Wall Street can change quickly, turning last month’s laggards into this month’s leaders. However, investors have…

Sometimes, what’s working on Wall Street can change quickly, turning last month’s laggards into this month’s leaders.

However, investors have spent much of this year waiting for the other shoe to drop. Despite a steady stream of concerning headlines, the market has shown remarkable resilience, with the S&P 500 gaining roughly 10% year to date.

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Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future returns. The investment themes that have led the market higher in the first half of the year could eventually lose momentum. For now, though, investors looking for the best ETFs to buy may want to focus on areas where performance trends remain firmly in place and market momentum continues to run strong.

The following list is limited to funds with at least $1 billion in assets under management and excludes leveraged ETFs designed to deliver two or three times the return of an underlying index:

ETF Expense ratio Assets under management Year-to-date return (net asset value) as of June 15 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (ticker: SMH) 0.35% $75.3 billion 79.7% iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) 0.59% $24.9 billion 117.5% Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) 0.19% $2.8 billion 71.4% VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) 0.35% $2.3 billion 45.8% Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) 0.65% $8.3 billion 25.1% Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) 0.70% $2.0 billion 27.7% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) 0.03% $1.7 trillion 11.0%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Expense ratio: 0.35% Assets under management: $75.3 billion Year-to-date return: 79.7%

Few areas of the market have benefited more from the artificial intelligence boom than semiconductors, and SMH has been one of the biggest winners. As demand for advanced chips continues to surge alongside massive data center investments, this ETF has delivered exceptional performance. Launched in 2011 and with an average daily trading volume of roughly 10 million shares, SMH is also one of the most established and liquid ways to gain exposure to the semiconductor industry. Its top holdings include AI powerhouse Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU). For investors looking to capitalize on the ongoing AI build-out, SMH remains a compelling option.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Expense ratio: 0.59% Assets under management: $24.9 billion YTD return: 117.5%

After more than doubling since the start of the year, EWY offers one of the simplest ways for U.S. investors to participate in South Korea’s booming stock market. The country’s benchmark KOSPI Index reached record highs in June, fueled by strong economic growth and continued strength in its technology sector. Although EWY is a country-focused ETF, its performance is heavily influenced by globally recognized companies such as Samsung Electronics Ltd. (5930.KS) and Hyundai Motor Co. (5380.KS). With strong momentum, a thriving export economy and growing investor interest, South Korea has become one of the standout markets of 2026, helping make EWY one of the most attractive ETFs available right now.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW)

Expense ratio: 0.19% Assets under management: $2.8 billion YTD return: 71.4%

Taiwan is another market benefiting from strong technology-driven growth. The region continues to attract investor attention as capital flows back into Asia amid ongoing trade tensions and shifting global economic priorities. Taiwan occupies a unique position in the global economy, serving as a critical link between Western markets and Asian manufacturing. Financial institutions such as CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (2981.TW) sit alongside technology leaders like Taiwan Semiconductor among the ETF’s roughly 130 holdings. For investors seeking diversified exposure to one of the world’s most important technology hubs, FLTW offers a straightforward way to participate.

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Expense ratio: 0.35% Assets under management: $2.3 billion YTD return: 45.8%

Rising oil prices and concerns about global supply disruptions have helped drive strong gains across the energy sector this year. While major integrated energy companies often move according to longer-term industry trends, OIH focuses on oilfield services firms that can respond more quickly to changing market conditions. The fund’s holdings include industry leaders such as SLB NV (SLB), Halliburton Co. (HAL) and Baker Hughes Co. (BKR). As energy producers look to increase output and capitalize on elevated commodity prices, many of the companies providing the equipment, technology and services needed to support that production stand to benefit as well.

[Read: 7 Best Energy ETFs to Buy Now]

Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)

Expense ratio: 0.65% Assets under management: $8.3 billion YTD return: 25.1%

Copper has been one of the hottest commodities of 2026 — pun intended. The metal reached record highs earlier in the year before pulling back somewhat amid concerns about economic growth. Even so, demand remains robust thanks to copper’s essential role in everything from electrical wiring and construction to industrial equipment and renewable energy infrastructure. COPX provides exposure to roughly 40 mining companies involved in copper production worldwide. Its holdings include diversified mining giant BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) as well as dedicated producers such as Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO). For investors who believe long-term demand for industrial metals will remain strong, COPX offers targeted exposure to one of the market’s most important raw materials.

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Expense ratio: 0.70% Assets under management: $2 billion YTD return: 27.7%

Clean energy may not be grabbing as many headlines as artificial intelligence these days, but solar stocks continue to perform well. Growing electricity demand, expanding energy infrastructure needs and the long-term appeal of renewable power generation have all helped support the sector. TAN holds a range of companies involved in solar technology and equipment manufacturing, including First Solar Inc. (FSLR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). Higher energy prices have also increased interest in alternative power sources among both businesses and consumers. As a result, solar remains one of the more resilient growth themes in the market.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Expense ratio: 0.03% Assets under management: $1.7 trillion YTD return: 11%

While investors continue to debate the outlook for the stock market, the S&P 500 has continued to push higher despite concerns ranging from inflation and interest rates to questions about the sustainability of the AI boom. VOO may not be the most exciting ETF on this list, but its simplicity is part of its appeal. The fund provides broad exposure to America’s largest companies, including household names such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). For investors who want a straightforward way to participate in the market’s ongoing strength without making a sector-specific bet, VOO remains one of the most reliable choices available.

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7 Best ETFs to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/16/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.