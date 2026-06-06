6 Best Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

The right mid-cap stocks can offer a “goldilocks zone” for investors. They’re more established than small-cap companies, but with the…

The right mid-cap stocks can offer a “goldilocks zone” for investors. They’re more established than small-cap companies, but with the potential for impressive growth — potentially enough to bump them into the large-cap category.

That doesn’t necessarily make mid-cap stocks safe, though, and to be a truly great stock, companies need more than a good story. They need earnings power, cash flow, a decent balance sheet or at least a clear reason investors are bidding up the stock.

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Following the “SaaS-pocalypse” earlier this year, which punished asset-light software stocks, the market has rewarded companies tied to other industries, such as infrastructure, financial services and specialty products.

Stocks on this list stand out due to their mix of recent robust performance, momentum and business durability. A few are right at the upper edge of the mid-cap range, and some have already pushed past the standard cutoff of $10 billion after recent gains.

Still, all six companies are worth watching for investors looking beyond the usual large-cap tech names:

Stock Sector Market capitalization Valmont Industries Inc. (ticker: VMI) Industrials $10.4 billion Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Technology $8.5 billion Perimeter Solutions Inc. (PRM) Basic materials $5 billion Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Financial services $11.4 billion FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS) Financial services $9.9 billion Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Technology $10.5 billion

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI)

Valmont Industries isn’t just riding a technical breakout. The company backs up its share-price momentum with real financial strength.

The company makes infrastructure and agricultural products, including utility structures and irrigation systems. That matters because electricity demand is soaring as data centers push utilities to upgrade aging systems. And while agriculture can be a more cyclical industry, the long-term need for more efficient water use isn’t going away. In other words, Valmont sells the equipment needed to solve real-world problems in power and food production.

Valmont’s Infrastructure segment sales increased 14.1% to $805.9 million in the first quarter of this year, while total company sales rose 6.2% to $1.03 billion. Management also raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Valmont’s stock rose about 67% over the 12 months ending June 5 and now trades around $530 per share.

Analyst targets recently sat close to the stock price, suggesting Wall Street still sees Valmont as a quality company, but not necessarily a bargain after its recent run. Even so, Valmont’s mix of profitability, demand and technical strength make it a solid mid-cap pick right now.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic stands out because it offers something many mid-cap tech stocks don’t: record revenue, strong free cash flow and a debt-free balance sheet.

The company designs and supplies low-power mixed-signal chips used in smartphones and other electronics. It’s also broadening its reach into the industrial, imaging, automotive and professional audio markets.

Fiscal 2026 revenue hit a record $2 billion, free cash flow reached $635.8 million and Cirrus ended the year with roughly $1.2 billion in cash and investments. Perhaps most impressively, it reported no debt on its balance sheet. That gives the company room to invest in research and development while still buying back stock.

Cirrus has been a standout performer, with shares climbing 64% over the past 12 months. The stock closed at $164.40 on June 5, up from $100.05 a year earlier.

But make no mistake — this company isn’t risk-free. Cirrus relies heavily on smartphone-related chips, so a slowdown in consumer spending could put downward pressure on orders. Some analyst target aggregators suggest limited upside after the rally. So, proceed with caution — the good news may already be priced in.

Perimeter Solutions Inc. (PRM)

Perimeter Solutions is a somewhat niche company, but for bullish investors, that’s part of the appeal. The company sells fire safety products, including retardants, suppressants and specialty products tied to emergency response.

Perimeter built a monopoly in aerial fire retardants, the red liquid dropped from aircraft to help slow wildfires. Aggressive lobbying and public relations efforts reinforced its grip on the market and made it harder for competitors to gain traction. Meanwhile, the company pushed price hikes onto its core customers — government agencies. Case in point: The retardant used by California firefighters during the January 2025 Los Angeles fires cost roughly 20% to 30% more than it did four years prior, according to an investigation by the New York Times.

Perimeter’s first-quarter numbers were hard to ignore: Net sales climbed 74% year over year to $125.1 million, net income reached $72.9 million and adjusted EBITDA rose 128% to $41.2 million.

Perimeter’s business model is attractive: Revenue can be driven by mission-critical need and recurring replenishment demand rather than solely relying on the direction of the broader economy.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)

Virtu Financial is a technology-driven market maker and electronic trading firm that earns money by providing liquidity across stocks, fixed income, currencies, commodities and derivatives.

That makes the business highly sensitive to trading activity and market conditions, but recent results were excellent.

In the first quarter, adjusted net trading income rose 58.2% year over year to $786.5 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 62.7% to $520.6 million and normalized adjusted net income jumped 71.2% to $356.7 million. The stock also trades at a lower earnings multiple than several other names on this list, which signals investors aren’t paying a huge premium for VIRT’s recent growth.

Virtu Financial moved into prediction market trading in May, putting it among a limited number of institutional market makers expanding into the growing space, according to reporting by Bloomberg. The move could give Virtu another revenue stream beyond its core trading business.

However, the company’s growth is highly correlated to investing behavior. Virtu benefits when markets are active and trading volumes are high, but less trading can cool results fast. For investors who are comfortable with that risk, VIRT offers a profitable, cash-generative mid-cap financial stock with strong recent momentum.

FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS)

FirstCash operates over 3,300 pawn shops worldwide where customers can borrow against personal items, then either repay the loan to get the item back or let FirstCash resell it. That gives the company two ways to make money — pawn service fees as well as second-hand retail sales.

For customers who need cash but don’t want to sell something outright, a pawn loan lets them use the item as collateral. The customer can reclaim the item after repaying the loan balance plus interest and fees. If they can’t repay on time, they can extend the loan by paying additional charges. If the loan ultimately goes unpaid, the pawn shop sells the collateral to recover its money.

FirstCash posted record revenue in its latest results and said customer loan balances also increased.

It’s not the most glamorous business, but the company’s numbers are more than attractive. FirstCash reported record first-quarter operating results, with consolidated revenue up 26% year over year. For the trailing 12 months ending March 31, the company generated $3.9 billion in revenue, $354 million in GAAP net income and $613 million in operating cash flow.

The company is also globally diversified, with more than half of its locations outside the U.S. Last year, FirstCash bought H&T Group, the U.K.’s largest pawn store operator, adding 286 shops in a $383 million deal. The move appears to have paid off. FirstCash’s U.K. stores generated $101.7 million in revenue for the three months ending March 31. Overall, its non-U.S. locations accounted for 34% of total company revenue for the quarter.

This isn’t a clean-balance-sheet story like Cirrus, and the stock’s roughly $10 billion market value puts it right at the edge of the mid-cap range. But FCFS has strong demand trends and real cash flow, which gives investors a steadier business model than the pawn-shop label might imply.

Cognex Corp. (CGNX)

Cognex gives investors a way to bet on factory automation without chasing a pure AI stock.

The company is a leader in machine vision. Its systems help manufacturers and logistics operators spot defects, guide equipment and improve quality control — exactly the kind of technology companies need as they try to make factories and warehouses more efficient.

First-quarter results showed why the stock has momentum: Revenue rose 24% year over year, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 113%, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 26.9% and free cash flow rose 11% to $42 million. The company’s balance sheet looks clean, with $622 million in cash and investments and no debt.

CGNX has also surged, rising about 103% over the past 12 months, which supports the momentum case, but also raises the barrier to entry. CGNX trades at a high earnings multiple, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 74, so investors need growth to keep accelerating.

CGNX isn’t the cheapest pick on this list, but its balance sheet and its role in AI adoption make it one of the higher-quality growth stories on this list.

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6 Best Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/08/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.