5 Amazing River Cruises That Actually Treat Solo Travelers Right

River cruising is a superb way to see the sights of both superstar cities and lesser-known locales, and many river…

River cruising is a superb way to see the sights of both superstar cities and lesser-known locales, and many river cruise line companies offer deals and discounts for solo travelers. With smaller ships, inviting atmospheres and engaging onboard cruise directors, these river cruise lines are sure to impress.

Tauck

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What’s included: All drinks (beer, wine, premium spirits, soft drinks, coffee, tea and bottled water), meals, onboard entertainment like dancers and musicians, and shore excursions.

Tauck boasts an atmosphere of camaraderie — along with savings on select cabins and a waived single supplement on all European river cruises. Cruise itineraries sail along the Danube, Douro, Rhône, Rhine, Seine, Maas and Moselle rivers. Stops include iconic destinations like Prague, Amsterdam, Budapest, Porto and Paris, and charming, quieter locales like Viviers, France; Basel, Switzerland; Dürnstein, Austria; and more.

Avalon Waterways

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What’s included: All drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks and more) at lunch and dinner, happy hour beverages, meals, shore excursions, onboard Wi-Fi, bikes and e-bikes on shore, yoga and stretching classes, and entertainment like live music, dance parties and themed events.

Solo cruisers can enjoy a waived single supplement fee on most of Avalon’s European departures and several Southeast Asia sailings. European itineraries along the Danube include stops in popular cities and towns in Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany, while the Rhine option sails through Switzerland, Germany, France and the Netherlands. Southeast Asia routes along the Mekong River stop in Vietnam, Cambodia and (on some itineraries) Thailand.

Riviera Travel

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What’s included: All drinks (wine, beer, cocktails, coffee, tea, soft drinks and juices), meals (full board), port charges, multiple in-port excursions and onboard Wi-Fi.

Riviera Travel offers a plethora of perks for solo travelers on river cruise itineraries, including double-occupancy cabins with no single supplement charge (on select departures) and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. The company’s European river cruise itineraries appeal to solo travelers who want to visit both popular and under-the-radar spots in Portugal, Spain, Austria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and more. Riviera Travel frequently runs “flash sales” for customers, allowing solo cruisers to snag additional discounts on sailings.

What’s more, in 2027 the company is launching its first “Solo-Exclusive River Cruise Ship” where the entire ship is dedicated to solo passengers.

AmaWaterways

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What’s included: All drinks (wine, beer, cocktails, soft drinks, bottled water, tea and coffee) at lunch and dinner, meals, shore excursions led by local guides and onboard Wi-Fi.

AmaWaterways — the best overall river cruise line in the 2026-2027 U.S. News rankings — offers a wide selection of itineraries and several attractive solo traveler deals. Single supplement savings of 10% to 25% are available on select sailings, while waived single supplements are in place on select ships that offer solo staterooms: AmaCello, AmaDante, AmaDolce and AmaLyra. AmaWaterways’ European sailings take passengers on the Danube, Rhine, Seine, Dordogne-Garonne and Douro rivers, offering the opportunity to visit a variety of destinations.

Uniworld

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What’s included: All drinks (including fine wine and spirits), meals, onboard entertainment, daily fitness classes, Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, and use of bikes and Nordic walking sticks in port.

With waived single supplements on select sailings and well-planned routes through some of the most scenic locales across the globe, Uniworld is a great choice for solo travelers who want to take a river cruise. Uniworld’s ships carry between 30 and 158 guests, creating an intimate atmosphere that makes it easy for solo cruisers to socialize and meet new people or retreat to quiet spaces to relax on their own. Itineraries to choose from include the Enchanting Danube, Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland, Vineyards & Palaces Along the Danube, and holiday sailings to Belgium and the Netherlands, or Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Erin Evans is the managing editor of Travel at U.S. News & World Report, where she writes and edits content across numerous topics including cruises, hotels, travel insurance, vacation destinations, tours, travel rewards programs and more. She has 15 years of writing and editing experience.

You might also be interested in:

— Top All-Inclusive River Cruises

— Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

— Best Danube River Cruises

— Best Rhône River Cruises

— Best Mississippi River Cruises

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5 Amazing River Cruises That Actually Treat Solo Travelers Right originally appeared on usnews.com