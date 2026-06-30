2026 World Cup Public Health Guide: Expert Safety Tips for Fans

With the World Cup in full swing, the influx of fans is bringing enthusiasm, passion and potential pathogens. An estimated…

With the World Cup in full swing, the influx of fans is bringing enthusiasm, passion and potential pathogens. An estimated 6.5 million fans are converging across Canada, Mexico and the United States in 16 host cities, and while it’s possible serious diseases can spread during this event, the risk is still relatively low.

Here’s what you need to know about staying healthy this World Cup and what experts are tracking.

[Read: Deadly Viruses: History’s Worst Pandemics & Future Threats]

Is the 2026 World Cup Considered a Disease Superspreader Event?

“If you were to say, do we think that the World Cup itself right now is at anything above very low risk to become a superspreader event? The answer is probably no,” says Dr. Daniel Varga, chief physician officer at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.

Dr. Amy Edwards, associate professor of pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, also does not consider the World Cup a superspreader event.

“So much of it is oriented to outdoor space, and respiratory viruses, which are the easiest to spread, are so much harder to spread in those outdoor spaces where there’s wind and UV light to degrade the virus,” she explains.

The U.S. is also experiencing its warm months, so most hospitals have space if an outbreak were to occur.

“Because it’s summer, as a general rule, we’d be okay because in the U.S. we’re not anywhere near our peak bed capacity,” Edwards says.

Behind the scenes: How health officials monitor mass gatherings

A mass gathering at this scale requires public health coordination. FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, provided $846 million in grants to enhance security, cybersecurity and emergency response for the 11 U.S. World Cup host cities, but none of it went toward public health. States, however, have been coordinating to monitor and track any potential outbreaks.

New Jersey, for instance, which is hosting eight World Cup matches (five group games, two knockout games and the World Cup final), has a “great department of health,” Varga says.

“DOH has been very helpful in coordinating the effort in New Jersey,” he adds. “We’ve also coordinated across state lines.”

Varga was the chief clinical officer for Texas Health Resources in 2014, a network of 25 hospitals that includes Presbyterian in Dallas, where the first U.S. case of Ebola was diagnosed. Varga’s experience managing this outbreak in the U.S. has guided him to prepare for large-scale events like the World Cup.

He says that for public health officials, the three most important factors of limiting disease spread during large-scale events include:

— Situational awareness: Be cognizant of communicable diseases that are brewing, both local and afar. This doesn’t just go for Ebola, but for other pathogens like norovirus and influenza-like illnesses

— Practice: Don’t just know protocols; drill and practice them. Doing so helps healthcare providers develop muscle memory for different types of threats.

— National or regional management: Most hospitals can manage things like norovirus, but diseases like Ebola need to be managed regionally or nationally, with resources appropriately dedicated to containing the disease.

[SEE: 13 Signs and Symptoms of a Medical Emergency]

World Cup 2026 Health Risks: Infectious Diseases to Watch

Several conditions have a chance of appearing, including those below:

Condition Incubation Period Symptoms Communicability Norovirus 12-48 hours — Severe vomiting — Watery diarrhea — Nausea — Stomach cramps Norovirus is most infectious while you’re experiencing symptoms and for 2-3 days after.

The virus spreads through direct contact, surfaces or food. Flu-like illnesses (COVID-19, RSV, common cold, influenza) 1-4 days — Fever — Cough — Shortness of breath — Fatigue — Sore throat These illnesses can be transmitted usually 1-2 days prior to symptoms and up to a week after symptoms appear. They can be transferred via the air or through contaminated surfaces. Measles 7-21 days — High fever — Cough — Runny nose — Red eyes — Blotchy rash — White spots in the mouth The virus can be transmitted 4 days before the rash appears through 4 days after the rash breaks out. Measles usually spreads through the air when someone breathes, coughs or sneezes. Ebola 2-21 days Early symptoms are flu-like. Late-stage symptoms include: — Gastrointestinal issues — Bleeding — Difficulty breathing — Rash — Organ failure The virus cannot be transmitted unless symptoms are showing. It spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids from an infected or deceased Ebola patient.

Emergency department monitoring data from Hackensack Meridian doesn’t show a stark influx in any flu-like illnesses as of June. More prevalent threats for emergency departments near World Cup games are milder issues, such as dehydration or sunburns

(more on that below).

World Cup Fan Safety Guide: How to Stay Healthy

The biggest health risks for fans right now are heat, dehydration and alcohol, not exotic pathogens, Varga says. With this in mind, he recommends the following if you plan on attending a game or a watch party.

— Stay home if you’re sick: If you aren’t feeling well, don’t go. If you must attend while under-the-weather, wear a mask.

— Prioritize sun and heat protection: Bring plenty of water, sunscreen and wear a hat or anything that keeps you cool and shaded. FIFA’s World Cup bottle policy states that all fans are permitted to bring one, soft, plastic, 20-ounce factory-sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup match in the U.S. and Canada.

— Go easy on the alcohol: Consuming alcohol can cause dehydration. As a diuretic, it forces your body to lose more fluid.

Varga also made it very clear of what not to do: “What not to bring? A gun. Don’t bring a gun.”

Those who are immunocompromised or struggle with other health issues should consider talking to their doctor before attending a large event like a World Cup game, to make sure all their vaccines and necessary booster shots are up to date, Edwards adds.

[READ: What Is the Difference Between an Outbreak, Epidemic, Pandemic and Endemic?]

Post-Match Symptom Tracking and Incubation Periods

Understanding diseases by their incubation periods is key. In the days after a match, most people will know fairly quickly if they’ve picked something up. The most common concerns are norovirus and respiratory illnesses, both of which present with symptoms relatively quickly.

The big outlier healthcare providers are monitoring is measles, particularly in areas with low vaccination coverage.

“Measles is so infectious and can spread really fast in unvaccinated populations, and (the U.S.) has pockets of measles,” Varga explains. “Measles has a little bit longer incubation, but it spreads very easily, so that’s probably the one we’re keeping our eye on the most.”

Varga also stresses that as of now, there is no Ebola in the U.S. and that the risk of long-incubation, high-fatality diseases linked to the tournament is very low.

If fans develop a fever, respiratory symptoms or GI illness in the days after a game, they should get promptly evaluated and mention recent travel or game attendance. For measles, vaccination status and known exposures are key, but it’s more about surveillance than inevitability.

The Bottom Line

While a massive international gathering like the World Cup naturally triggers public health anxieties, experts agree that the tournament is highly unlikely to become an infectious disease superspreader event. Thanks to summer weather, open-air venues and ample hospital capacity, the risk of a major outbreak from exotic pathogens remains incredibly low.

Instead, your biggest health opponents at the matches aren’t rare viruses — they are dehydration, heat exhaustion and alcohol misuse.

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2026 World Cup Public Health Guide: Expert Safety Tips for Fans originally appeared on usnews.com