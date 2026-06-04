111: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.
The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.
The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $342.4 million in the period.
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