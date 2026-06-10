10 Reasons to Save for Retirement in a Roth IRA

Roth individual retirement accounts require income taxes to be paid on contributions upfront. This allows account holders to withdraw funds…

Roth individual retirement accounts require income taxes to be paid on contributions upfront. This allows account holders to withdraw funds later without facing additional taxes, provided requirements are met. Roth IRA owners can generally take tax-free distributions in retirement and avoid taxes on investment growth.

The SECURE 2.0 Act eliminated required minimum distributions for Roth 401(k) and Roth 403(b) accounts beginning in 2024, making workplace Roth plans more similar to Roth IRAs.

Here are some Roth IRA advantages to consider.

1. Prepaid retirement tax bill

2. Tax-free withdrawals in retirement

3. Tax-free investment growth

4. More flexibility for withdrawals

5. Easier access to money

6. Tax-free money for heirs

7. Saving on your own terms

8. Later contribution deadline

9. Roth IRA conversions

10. Access to the saver’s credit

[READ: 10 Ways to Reduce Taxes on Your Retirement Savings]

1. Prepaid Retirement Tax Bill

Taxes on contributions to a Roth IRA are paid upfront. For this reason, Roth IRAs are often especially beneficial for people in lower tax brackets. “If you are just getting started in your career, you likely won’t be paying a very high income tax,” said Michael DiBacco, a certified financial planner at Sentinel Group in Wakefield, Massachusetts, in an email. Even if an investor moves into a higher tax bracket later or if tax rates increase, taxes have already been paid on Roth contributions and generally won’t be owed again. All the money in a Roth IRA is typically available for spending in retirement, unlike a traditional IRA where income tax is owed on each withdrawal. “It could be far more efficient to pay today’s low tax and avoid what could be a higher tax in the future,” DiBacco said.

2. Tax-Free Withdrawals in Retirement

For a Roth IRA, distributions can be taken after age 59½ from accounts that are at least five years old. In contrast, income tax is owed on each withdrawal from a traditional IRA and 401(k). When deciding between a Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA, investors can compare their current tax rate to what they expect it to be in retirement. They can also contribute to both accounts in the same year to hedge against uncertainty about future tax rates.

3. Tax-Free Investment Growth

Roth IRAs can help investors keep more of their investment growth. Income tax is not owed on investment gains or interest earned within a Roth IRA each year. If withdrawals are made after age 59½ and the account has been open at least five years, investment earnings can generally be withdrawn tax-free. This differs from a traditional IRA, where income tax is owed on each withdrawal, including investment earnings.

4. More Flexibility for Withdrawals

If an investor has a traditional 401(k) or IRA, they must generally begin taking required minimum distributions at age 73. These mandatory withdrawals can increase taxable income in retirement and potentially affect Medicare premiums or taxation of Social Security benefits.

Roth IRAs have never been subject to lifetime RMDs for the original account owner. In addition, beginning in 2024, the SECURE 2.0 Act eliminated RMDs for Roth 401(k) and Roth 403(b) accounts. While this change narrowed one of the historical differences between workplace Roth plans and Roth IRAs, Roth IRAs still offer unique benefits such as broader investment choices and greater control over account management.

[Retirement Account Withdrawal Strategies]

5. Easier Access to Money

Traditional IRA withdrawals before age 59½ may be subject to a 10% early withdrawal penalty in addition to income tax on the amount withdrawn. Roth IRA early withdrawals may trigger a 10% penalty and income tax only on the portion of the withdrawal that comes from investment earnings.

However, investors can withdraw funds contributed to the Roth IRA if the account is at least five years old. “Your contributions or principal can always be withdrawn penalty- and tax-free regardless of age,” said Matt Hedley, senior consultant at Fiducient Advisors in Richmond, Virginia, in an email.

As with traditional IRAs, the 10% early withdrawal penalty may be waived for certain exceptions, including education expenses, first-time home purchases, health insurance premiums after job loss and significant unreimbursed medical costs.

6. Tax-Free Money for Heirs

Leaving a large traditional retirement account balance to a beneficiary can also mean passing on a future tax liability. Beneficiaries generally owe income tax on distributions from inherited traditional 401(k)s or IRAs. By contrast, inherited Roth IRAs can provide tax-free withdrawals, since taxes were already paid by the original owner. While heirs are still typically required to take distributions from a Roth IRA, those withdrawals are generally not subject to income tax, which can simplify their tax situation.

7. Saving on Your Own Terms

Funds in a traditional 401(k) or IRA aren’t subject to future income taxes when withdrawn. But contributions to a Roth IRA are made with after-tax dollars, which allows the account to grow and be withdrawn tax-free if requirements are met. “If you don’t have access to a workplace plan but have earned income, you can save in a Roth IRA every year,” DiBacco said.

Individuals may also continue contributing later in life if they remain working. “You can contribute at any age as long as you have a qualifying earned income,” said John W. Manzella, an investment advisor representative at Oxford Wealth Management in Oxford, Michigan, in an email. This may be helpful for anyone in the gig economy or those who choose to delay retirement.

8. Later Contribution Deadline

Retirement savers can contribute up to $7,000 to a Roth IRA in 2026. Workers age 50 and older can make an additional $1,000 catch-up contribution for a total Roth IRA contribution of $8,000. While 401(k) contributions are typically due by the end of the calendar year, you can make Roth IRA contributions up until the tax filing deadline in April. When you contribute to a Roth IRA between January and April, you can elect to apply the deposit to the current calendar year or previous tax year.

[READ: What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?]

9. Roth IRA Conversions

There are income limits for direct Roth IRA contributions. In 2026, single filers can make a full Roth IRA contribution if their modified adjusted gross income is below $150,000, and their ability to contribute phases out between $150,000 and $165,000. Married couples filing jointly can make a full contribution if their MAGI is below $236,000, with the phaseout range running from $236,000 to $246,000.

Individuals above those income thresholds may still access a Roth IRA through a conversion of traditional IRA assets, although the converted amount is subject to income tax. This strategy, known as a Roth conversion, can be useful during years when taxable income is lower than usual. Conversions can also be spread over multiple years to help manage the tax impact and avoid pushing the taxpayer into a higher tax bracket.

10. Access to the Saver’s Credit

While Roth IRA contributions do not provide a tax deduction, they may qualify taxpayers for the saver’s credit. In 2026, taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes below $40,000 for single filers, $60,000 for heads of household and $80,000 for married couples filing jointly may be eligible for the credit, depending on income and filing status. The saver’s credit is worth between 10% and 50% of eligible retirement account contributions, up to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Roth IRA vs. Traditional IRA

Feature Roth IRA Traditional IRA Contributions Made with after-tax dollars May be tax-deductible Tax treatment of withdrawals Tax-free if qualified Taxed as ordinary income Investment growth Tax-free Tax-deferred Required minimum distributions None during owner’s lifetime Begin at age 73 Early access to contributions Contributions can generally be withdrawn at any time tax- and penalty-free Early withdrawals may trigger taxes and penalties Income limits for contributions Yes No income limits for contributions Eligibility for deduction Not applicable Subject to income limits if covered by a workplace plan Best for People expecting higher future tax rates People seeking a current-year tax deduction

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10 Reasons to Save for Retirement in a Roth IRA originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.