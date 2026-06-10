10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2026

Surging corporate earnings, an ongoing artificial intelligence infrastructure investment boom and a surprisingly resilient U.S. labor market have helped the…

Surging corporate earnings, an ongoing artificial intelligence infrastructure investment boom and a surprisingly resilient U.S. labor market have helped the S&P 500 rally to new all-time highs in 2026. However, rebounding inflation, political unrest in the Middle East and extreme valuations among certain AI stocks are all serious threats to the bull market, making stock selection critical in 2026.

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The 10 best stocks to buy included below are all recommended by Argus analysts and have a Thomson Reuters consensus rating of “positive,” an Argus A6 quantitative rating of “buy” and a Market Edge rating of “long”:

Stock Implied change* Fastenal Co. (ticker: FAST) 5% Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) -9% NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 29% Paccar Inc. (PCAR) 21% D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 13% Sanmina Corp. (SANM) 8% Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) 1% Cintas Corp. (CTAS) 30% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 3% 3M Co. (MMM) 17%

*From June 29 market close.

Fastenal Co. (FAST)

Fastenal is a leading industrial distributor that sells fasteners, safety supplies, and other tools and products, as well as supply chain solutions for manufacturing and non-residential construction clients. Analyst Kristina Ruggeri says Fastenal’s technology is helping the company maintain growth even in a sluggish market, and its onsite distribution facilities located near or within customers’ locations differentiate Fastenal from competitors. Ruggeri says the company’s focus on transitioning away from brick-and-mortar branches and prioritizing larger, more profitable customer accounts has it well positioned for 2026 and beyond. Argus has a “buy” rating and $50 price target for FAST stock, which closed at $47.40 on June 29.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory operates full-service casual restaurants throughout North America. In addition to core Cheesecake Factory restaurants, the company also operates North Italia, Flower Child and a diverse portfolio of boutique restaurant brands via its Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Analyst Christine Dooley says Cheesecake Factory has accelerated its store openings in recent years and plans to open an additional 26 new restaurants in 2026. Dooley says the company has been hitting its financial targets, expanding its footprint, raising its dividend and increasing its share buyback plan. Argus has a “buy” rating and $72 price target for CAKE stock, which closed at $79.36 on June 29.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

NetApp provides storage hardware, software and services to a wide range of enterprise customers. Analyst Jim Kelleher says NetApp reported all-time highs in operating profit, gross profit, operating margin and earnings per share in fiscal 2026, a particularly impressive feat given surging memory costs

and macroeconomic uncertainty surrounding tariffs and the Middle East. Kelleher says NetApp’s margins are benefiting from recent restructuring efforts, and the company is positioned to capitalize on accelerating AI demand momentum, focusing on large growth markets in the block and flash segments. Argus has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for NTAP stock, which closed at $155.06 on June 29.

Paccar Inc. (PCAR)

Paccar is a heavy-duty truck manufacturer that produces the popular Peterbilt, DAF and Kenworth brand highway trucks. Paccar also provides financial services, truck parts and transportation tech solutions. Analyst Bill Selesky says Paccar has a reputation for having a quality management team and reliable trucks that offer enhanced comfort and command premium prices. Selesky anticipates new truck delivery trends will rebound in mid-2026, leading to a recovery in Paccar’s sales and margins. In addition, he says the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will be a long-term tailwind for trucking. Argus has a “buy” rating and $145 price target for PCAR stock, which closed at $119.60 on June 29.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

D.R. Horton is one of the largest U.S. homebuilders. Analyst Christopher Graja says D.R. Horton has exceptional financial strength within the homebuilder industry and unrivaled expertise in producing affordable homes. Graja says the current housing market is very bullish for D.R. Horton. He says large builders have an advantage over smaller competitors, and there is tremendous demand for affordable homes in the U.S. In addition, the cost of owning a new home compared to purchasing an existing home is relatively low in 2026. Argus has a “buy” rating and $185 price target for DHI stock, which closed at $164.23 on June 29.

[READ: 7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold]

Sanmina Corp. (SANM)

Sanmina is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides customized services to original equipment manufacturers in industries such as communications, enterprise computing, multimedia, automotive, and defense and aerospace. Sanmina acquired the data center infrastructure manufacturing business of ZT Systems from Advanced Micro Devices in October 2025. Kelleher says the ZT Systems acquisition increases Sanmina’s scale and exposure to the high-growth AI and cloud services infrastructure markets. He says Sanmina is attractively valued, is executing well, is winning over customers and is positioned for margin expansion in 2026. Argus has a “buy” rating and $260 price target for SANM stock, which closed at $240.41 on June 29.

Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation is a U.S. regional bank that operates seven different brands of bank branches in the western U.S. in states such as Utah, California and Texas. Its leading bank brands include Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust and Amegy Bank. Analyst Kevin Heal says the current interest rate environment and yield curve suggest Zions’ net interest margins should stay in the 3.2% to 3.4% range in the near term, boosting earnings. Heal says Zions also has a high loan-to-deposit ratio and strong capital levels. Argus has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for ZION stock, which closed at $69.52 on June 29.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS)

Cintas is a leading supplier of corporate identity uniforms. The company also provides cleaning services and supplies, as well as first aid products. Ruggeri says Cintas has a track record of dividend and earnings growth, and the stock’s long-term outperformance and high customer retention rates are a testament to the strength of its management team. She says Cintas’ business model generates significant recurring revenue and provides opportunities for the company to cross-sell services and products to different customers. Technology investments have also helped streamline operations and improve margins. Argus has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for CTAS stock, which closed at $169.08 on June 29.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp is one of the largest U.S. banks and has a diversified business model that includes traditional banking, wealth management, securities and payment services. In January 2026, U.S. Bancorp announced the acquisition of financial services firm BTIG, which specializes in investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Analyst Stephen Biggar says the BTIG deal will add about $750 million in annual revenue and will strengthen U.S. Bancorp’s relationships with institutional clients. Biggar says U.S. Bancorp’s peer-leading efficiency metrics warrant a premium valuation. Argus has a “buy” rating and $63 price target for USB stock, which closed at $61.28 on June 29.

3M Co. (MMM)

3M is a diversified global manufacturing company that provides a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, safety and consumer products. Its leading consumer brands include Scotch, Post-it and Command. Ruggeri says 3M has dealt with several major headwinds in recent years, including product safety litigation, factory inefficiencies and supply chain weaknesses. However, she says 3M has taken aggressive measures to conserve cash, improve revenue and earnings growth, streamline operations, create innovative new products and generate cross-selling opportunities. Ruggeri says 3M’s initial progress on its turnaround efforts is encouraging. Argus has a “buy” rating and $190 price target for MMM stock, which closed at $162.43 on June 29.

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10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/30/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.