10 Insider River Cruise Secrets You Need to Know Before You Go

Has the idea of a river cruise ever piqued your interest? With destination-focused itineraries, a slower pace, an emphasis on…

Has the idea of a river cruise ever piqued your interest? With destination-focused itineraries, a slower pace, an emphasis on local food and drink, and numerous cultural excursions of different activity levels to choose from, river cruises are an excellent way to explore many parts of the world. However, river cruising is distinctly different from ocean cruising, and there are many important things travelers should know before they book. So, U.S. News sought out the top tips from industry experts to help you plan (and book) your next river cruise.

Look beyond the fare and understand what’s included

One reason river cruising has become particularly popular is that many river cruise lines offer totally all-inclusive or nearly all-inclusive pricing. That means you won’t have to worry about figuring out a drink package to purchase ahead of time or even booking excursions (most river cruise lines include at least one excursion per port).

“First-time travelers should look closely at what’s included in the fare, from dining and beverages to excursions, gratuities, transfers and enrichment experiences,” says Robert Castro, vice president of marketing for Scenic Group USA & LATAM. “A truly all-inclusive journey allows guests to relax and fully immerse themselves in the destination without constantly reaching for their wallet[s], creating a more enjoyable and stress-free travel experience.”

This also means river cruises can be a great value vacation as well. “While river cruises may initially appear more expensive than many ocean cruises, fares are far more inclusive,” says Bret Bullock, vice president, guest experience at American Cruise Lines. “Ultimately, guests who embrace river cruising for its destination-focused experience, personalized service and immersive access to historic towns, cities and cultural landmarks often discover an entirely new way to cruise.”

Book early

Interest in river cruising continues to grow, with numerous river cruise companies — from Uniworld to Viking River Cruises to Scenic Group — reporting record bookings year after year. Because river cruise ships are small and demand is high, popular sailings can sell out well in advance. Most experts suggest booking your trip anywhere from eight to 18 months in advance.

Determine your preferred pace and travel style

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“River cruises are very active, with most itineraries offering a variety of excursions. When planning your trip, be sure you’ve chosen a company that offers activities that align with your level of fitness. Some lines even offer three levels of active excursions, from scenic driving tours to strenuous hikes and cycling tours,” says Gwen Pratesi, freelance travel writer and one of U.S. News’ river cruise panel experts.

Castro echoes Pratesi’s sentiments: “For first-time cruisers, start by identifying the type of experience you’re looking for. Choose the vessel that best matches your travel style, select an itinerary that genuinely excites you, and pay close attention to what’s included in the fare. The most memorable journeys aren’t just about where you go, it’s about how seamlessly and comfortably you’re able to experience each destination along the way,” he says.

Let the destinations lead the way

When you’re looking to book a river cruise, consider the types of cities and towns you’d like to visit, the activities you hope to enjoy and the sights you want to see.

“When selecting your first cruise, consider a weeklong itinerary in a destination you’ve always wanted to explore or revisit in greater depth,” says Bullock. “One of the greatest advantages of river cruising is the opportunity to experience a region at a relaxed pace. Rather than rushing from port to port, guests enjoy more time ashore, meaningful cultural experiences, and the chance to truly connect with the destinations, fellow guests, and attentive crew along the way.”

Castro agrees. “While the ship is important, the destinations should be the primary focus,” he adds. “Consider the experiences you want to have — whether that’s exploring Europe’s Christmas markets, sailing through the vineyards of the Douro Valley, island-hopping in the Mediterranean or discovering remote regions such as Antarctica. The best itinerary is one that aligns with your personal passions and travel goals.”

Be flexible

Itineraries can change based on water levels, which are unpredictable and can differ based on the ship’s location along the river. In some cases, if the river level is too low or too high, the ship can’t sail safely. As a result, you may be required to take a bus to your next destination and stay overnight in a hotel, switch to a new ship or sail to a different location not originally on the itinerary.

Pack the right items

Since cabins are small and storage space is limited, guests aboard river cruise vessels should be judicious in what they decide to pack. However, there are a few essentials you should definitely add to your packing list to ensure a relaxed trip.

— Layers: Packing buildable layers will keep you comfortable in different temperatures and allow you to mix and match what you wear on your cruise. Bring a light jacket, a sweater or a shawl that you can easily throw on if you get chilly in the evenings or while on an excursion.

— Comfortable walking shoes: Since many river cruise itineraries include shore excursions and walking tours, you’ll want to pack a pair of comfortable shoes. Just make sure you’ve broken in these shoes before your trip; if you want to buy a new pair, purchase them and wear them over a month or so before your cruise to avoid blisters.

— A bag or purse with pockets: You’ll likely be off the river ship most of the day while in port, so you’ll need a good bag or purse to hold your belongings.

— A mini first-aid kit and toiletries: Pack a few first-aid essentials like bandages and pain-relief medicine (like ibuprofen or acetaminophen), plus any personal prescriptions or toiletries you may need.

Overall, the atmosphere aboard a river cruise ship is typically more laid-back than that of some ocean ships, so you can expect to pack a mix of casual, comfortable and relaxed clothing. There are usually no formal nights hosted on board, but you may still want to pack one or two dressier outfits for cocktail parties or dinners if you feel like dressing up.

Don’t be surprised if your ship docks alongside other river ships

“In many European ports, riverboats tie up several deep, which means you may need to walk through another vessel to reach shore — and to get back to your own ship,” says Jill Schildhouse, freelance travel writer and U.S. News river cruise panel expert. “Pay attention to your ship’s name when returning from port, and keep your balcony door locked whenever you’re away from your cabin to prevent unwanted visitors.”

Admire the views from the cabin balcony or the ship’s top deck

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Another appealing aspect of a river cruise is its slower pace and the way ships navigate along picturesque coastlines, meaning there’s plenty of scenery to enjoy between destinations.

“Unlike an ocean cruise, where days at sea can mean nothing but open water, river cruises are constantly passing storybook villages, vineyards, castles, churches and other landmarks,” says Schildhouse. “Prioritize spending time on your balcony or the top deck, especially when transiting through lock systems — watching the ship rise and lower through the locks is one of the most fascinating parts of the experience.”

Bring some activities for nighttime

River cruise ships offer fewer entertainment venues than large ocean ships. Typically, you can expect some lectures, live music or trivia in the evenings, but it doesn’t hurt to bring your own deck of cards, an iPad to watch shows or movies, or a good book to cozy up with in the lounge.

Get to know other cruisers and crew members

“One of the best things about river cruising is how naturally it encourages connections with both fellow travelers and the crew. Because the ships are smaller and carry fewer guests, there are countless opportunities to get to know the people around you throughout the voyage,” says Bullock.

American Cruise Lines, AmaWaterways, Avalon Waterways and several other lines host complimentary cocktail hours before dinner, which provide an excellent opportunity to mix and mingle with other guests on board.

“River cruising also fosters camaraderie through its small-group excursions and open-seating dining, which create opportunities to spend time with different guests throughout the journey. Without the crowds typically associated with larger ships, conversations develop naturally, and friendships often form quickly,” adds Bullock. “In fact, it is not uncommon for guests to meet on one cruise and then book future voyages together. The intimate atmosphere, shared experiences and welcoming onboard community are among the reasons so many travelers return to river cruising year after year.”

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Erin Evans is the managing editor of Travel at U.S. News & World Report, where she writes and edits content across numerous topics, including cruises, hotels, travel insurance, vacation destinations, tours, travel rewards programs and more. She has 15 years of writing and editing experience.

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10 Insider River Cruise Secrets You Need to Know Before You Go originally appeared on usnews.com