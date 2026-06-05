10 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in 2026

Blue-chip stocks are a cornerstone of most successful investing strategies. That’s because these companies are large, stable and respected organizations…

Blue-chip stocks are a cornerstone of most successful investing strategies. That’s because these companies are large, stable and respected organizations that can withstand the test of time.

While investors often get drawn in by megatrends like cryptocurrency or artificial intelligence, established companies with strong balance sheets and proven brands should not be overlooked. Even if they may rarely be the top performers, these stocks are go-to investments because of their consistency and the peace of mind they provide in times of volatility.

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Although no stock is risk-free, the following blue-chip companies stand out for their market leadership, financial stability and ability to remain relevant over decades of change on Wall Street:

Blue-Chip Stock Market Capitalization Forward Dividend Yield 5-Year Annualized Return* Altria Group Inc. (ticker: MO) $117.6 billion 6.0% 12.5% Apple Inc. (AAPL) $4.6 trillion 0.4% 20.6% Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) $433.2 billion 0.6% 21.1% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) $1 trillion 0.6% 40.3% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $546.7 billion 2.4% 8.3% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) $829.1 billion 2.0% 14.3% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $3.2 trillion 0.9% 12.5% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) $177.4 billion 3.0% 5.3% Visa Inc. (V) $613 billion 0.9% 7.2% Walmart Inc. (WMT) $938.1 billion 0.9% 20.7%

*As of June 3 market close.

Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Altria is a blue-chip mainstay that has thrived despite decades of specialization in admittedly unhealthy tobacco products. As proof, the company has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years to offer unrivaled income potential for shareholders. Recently, the company has expanded beyond traditional tobacco through investments in vaping and nicotine pouches, helping diversify its revenue base and ensure relevance for decades to come. A dependable business model and generous dividend make Altria an attractive option for investors seeking the best blue-chip stocks to buy now.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is one of the most dominant brands in the world. Its iconic iPhone, iPad and Mac products have created a loyal customer base that continues to generate enormous revenue even without new hardware sales. Its App Store, Apple Pay, iCloud and Apple TV generate about a quarter of all AAPL revenue — to the tune of more than $100 billion annually. These high-margin services, plus an iconic smartphone line, make Apple a hard company to unseat and a stable investment for long-term investors.

[Read: 8 Best Upcoming IPOs in 2026]

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Costco has built one of the most successful retail models in the world by combining low prices with a membership-based business structure. Its loyal members total more than 80 million, and at $65 apiece those memberships provide a steady stream of recurring revenue before the company sells a single product. What’s more, high customer retention and a recession-proof model built on low-cost staples mean COST shares can hang tough even in challenging market environments. Costco’s disciplined management, growing membership base and strong financial performance make it a standout investment for any portfolio.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly is one of the most dominant pharmaceutical companies in the healthcare sector, fueled by the success of its weight-loss and diabetes medications like Mounjaro and Zepbound. The company also has a strong portfolio of treatments across oncology and other major therapeutic areas, and a strong pipeline of future products supported by a long history of medical innovation. Founded in 1867 but still one of the largest and most innovative companies in the sector, LLY is a blue-chip stock to buy now.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Another go-to healthcare stock, Johnson & Johnson is one of the 25 largest U.S. stocks and is one of the most respected companies in the world. J&J is one of only two U.S. companies with a AAA credit rating (Microsoft is the other), highlighting its exceptional financial strength, and it boasts more than six decades of consecutive dividend increases. Only a stock with consistent profitability and reliable operations could achieve those milestones — and with a defensive business model that doesn’t rely on consumer spending or manufacturing confidence, J&J remains a stock that conservative investors love.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank and one of the most influential financial institutions in the world. The bank has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to navigate challenging economic environments, most notably during the 2008 financial crisis and a short-lived disruption to regional banks in 2023, using those periods to make fire-sale purchases and only strengthen its position further. This megabank’s combination of stability, profitability and dividend growth makes it a foundational holding for long-term portfolios.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft remains one of the most important technology companies in the world, and is one of the five largest stocks on Wall Street with a valuation north of $3 trillion. While products such as Windows and Outlook software continue to generate significant revenue, it’s really the cloud computing segment that has become a major growth engine for MSFT. Its Azure platform is one of the leading cloud-services businesses globally, commanding roughly 20% global market share, and continues to deliver as companies invest in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

The recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard has also bolstered Microsoft’s Xbox gaming arm to make it one of the three largest studios in the world, giving investors one more reason to depend on this stock to perform in the years ahead.

[Read: 7 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy]

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

NextEra Energy is the largest publicly traded utility company in the U.S. and serves roughly 12 million customers in and around Florida. Utilities are often considered defensive investments because demand for electricity remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions. NextEra enhances that stability with a strong commitment to renewable energy, including industry-leading investments in wind and solar generation, that will keep its power generation portfolio relevant in the age of climate change. NEE remains one of the most reliable blue-chip stocks on Wall Street thanks to this combination of reliable cash flow, dividend growth and a highly regulated business with a wide moat.

Visa Inc. (V)

Visa sits at the center of the global shift toward digital payments, operating one of the world’s largest payment-processing networks. Every year, more than $14 trillion — yes, with a “t” — flows through its network thanks to branded cards, mobile payments and other technologies. And while the company only makes a tiny fee for each one of those transactions, the scale makes this business really add up. With a trusted global brand, expanding digital-payment adoption, and a growing international footprint, Visa remains one of the strongest blue-chip investments for long-term growth.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer, making it one of the most entrenched businesses on Wall Street. Its enormous scale provides purchasing power and supply-chain advantages that facilitate low prices, making it a go-to store for consumers in tough times. The company is the largest grocery retailer in the U.S., and has also become a major force in e-commerce with operations that rank only behind behemoth Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the U.S.

Walmart’s business remains highly defensive thanks to its scale, digital expansion and market leadership. All that makes it one of the best blue-chip stocks to buy now.

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10 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/04/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.