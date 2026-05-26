Zscaler: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $850.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $834.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.09.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million to $878 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.11 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS

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