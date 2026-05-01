Zeta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Friday reported a loss of $13.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Friday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $396.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $419 million to $422 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZETA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZETA

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