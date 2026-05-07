Yelp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.7 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $361.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354.6 million.

Yelp expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YELP

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