Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Thursday reported a loss of $102.3 million in its first quarter.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of $1.17 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XENE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XENE

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