W&T: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $150 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137 million.

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