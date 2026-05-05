Workiva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $19 million.…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $247.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $252 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.04 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK

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