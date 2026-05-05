Willis Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Tuesday reported profit of…

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Tuesday reported profit of $25.1 million in its first quarter.

The Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $4.03 per share.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $194.3 million in the period.

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