Willdan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported profit of $8.5 million in…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported profit of $8.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $155.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $92.4 million.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $410 million to $425 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLDN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.