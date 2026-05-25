NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2458 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2458 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 154.00 150.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8049 2.8568 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1261 3.1759 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.40 18.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.61 89.27 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0841 1.1017 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4100 4.4200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7350 3.9300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.50 338.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.7300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2275 8.2200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7416 0.7437

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2570 6.3420

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7498 0.7442

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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