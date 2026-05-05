NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 163.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0702 3.0936 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3144 3.2301 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4350 0.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.95 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.79 89.03 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0297 1.1210 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.38 465.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5000 4.5900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9200 3.9950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.30 332.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.9800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1400 8.1900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7661 0.7661

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9320 5.7950

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8119 0.8067

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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