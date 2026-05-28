NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 149.25 149.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9287 2.9016 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1758 3.1925 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.20 18.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.19 90.29 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1198 1.1097 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3700 4.3100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9325 4.0225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.40 338.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6300 11.6200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3175 8.2075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7437 0.7437

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3610 6.3050

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7437 0.7316

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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