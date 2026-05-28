NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2458
|1.2458
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|149.25
|149.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9287
|2.9016
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.1758
|3.1925
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5950
|0.5950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.20
|18.05
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.19
|90.29
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1198
|1.1097
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3700
|4.3100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9325
|4.0225
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|338.40
|338.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.6300
|11.6200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3175
|8.2075
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7437
|0.7437
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.3610
|6.3050
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7437
|0.7316
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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