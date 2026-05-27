NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 149.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8895 2.9287 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1793 3.1758 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 18.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 89.19 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1198 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu n.a. 4.3700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 3.9325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.40 338.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu n.a. 11.6300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 8.3175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7437 0.7437

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3420 6.3610

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7442 0.7437

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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