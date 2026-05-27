Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 27, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 149.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8895 2.9287
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1793 3.1758
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 18.20
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 89.19
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1198
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 446.75 n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu n.a. 4.3700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 3.9325
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.40 338.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu n.a. 11.6300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 8.3175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7437 0.7437

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3420 6.3610

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7442 0.7437

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up