NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 149.75 148.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9016 2.8736 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1925 3.1585 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.05 18.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.29 90.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1097 1.0936 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.3500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0225 3.9600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.40 338.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6200 11.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2075 8.1725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7437 0.7437

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3050 6.3960

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7316 0.7377

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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