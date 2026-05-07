WaterBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.5 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The water infrastructure and pipeline company posted revenue of $201 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.