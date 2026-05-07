Walker & Dunlop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.2 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.2 million in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $301.3 million in the period.

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