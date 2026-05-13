VTv Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the High Point, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.65.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTVT

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