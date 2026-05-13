VOC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

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