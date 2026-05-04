Vitesse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of $42.3 million in its first quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The energy company posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period.

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